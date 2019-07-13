Goldschmidt on facing Diamondbacks: ‘I didn’t think about it’
Paul Goldschmidt on facing the Diamondbacks for the first time in his career: "I didn't think about it. I just went out there like any other game and tried to have good at-bats and help us win. I wasn't able to produce tonight."
