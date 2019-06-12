Ozuna on his future with the Cardinals: ‘It’s my priority to be in St. Louis’
Marcell Ozuna says it's his priority to stay with the Cardinals long-term: "If my career continues in St. Louis and finishes in St. Louis as well, it's good."
