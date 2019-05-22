Jason Motte and Kolten Wong on the Cornhole Challenge
Video Details
Kolten Wong and Jason Motte hosted the sixth annual Cornhole Challenge which benefits those fighting against cancer on May 20. Motte: "It just amazes me every single year the people that come out to support it and we're really grateful for it."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618