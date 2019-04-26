O’Reilly: Tarasenko’s power-play goal against Stars was ‘a massive one’
Ryan O'Reilly on Vladimir Tarasenko's power-play goal — the first one scored against the Stars' penalty kill in this year's playoffs: "It was a big play. Everyone was involved on it, and it gave us some confidence, for sure."
