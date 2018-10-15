Steen on Blues’ late game woes: ‘It’s got to turn quick’
Alexander Steen is hopeful the St. Louis Blues will turn the page to the upcoming road trip quickly: "It's got to turn quick here... We are where we are, it's five games in."
