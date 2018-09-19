Gomber on outing against Braves: ‘I expect to win every time out’
Video Details
Austin Gomber bounced back from his last start to deliver a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices