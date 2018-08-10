[MUSIC PLAYING] - Have you had to adjust your pitch arsenal a little bit?

- You just go with your best stuff. You know, you go out there and you don't know how long you're going to be pitching. But it's a little bit more effort-filled, a little bit more bear-down, 24/7. And so just going out there and giving what you can, until you're not out there anymore. And then you just hand the ball off to the next guy. So it's kind of a different mentality, and just giving what you can.

- Last one for you. What's your relationship like with Mike Maddux, and what sort of meaningful advice has he given you now that your role has changed?

- I feel like the main goal he gave me in spring training was, hey, just throw more strikes. That was before I went down to minor league camp to get built up as a starter. And I feel like that's just taken its impact on me. And then just throwing pitches. And good pitches are good pitches, no matter what level. So it's just me trying to replicate that.

- Dakota, throw more strikes. We appreciate your times. Thank you.

- Thank you.

- All right, guys.

