Kolten Wong: Walk-off wins are ‘always awesome’
Kolten Wong on the feeling of hitting a walk-off home run: "No matter how many times I do it, it's still the same feeling. ... You know there's three or four water jugs waiting for you, so it's definitely exciting."
