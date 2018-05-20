Lou Brock on Bob Gibson’s competitive fire
Video Details
Lou Brock on Bob Gibson's competitive fire: "Bob in the clubhouse was just one of the guys. When he walked out of the clubhouse he was totally different."
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices