WATCH: Cardinals need only two runs to beat Nats
Video Details
The Cardinals nailed a runner at home and then scored both of their runs in the fifth inning in a 2-1 Grapefruit League win over Washington.
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
WATCH: Cardinals need only two runs to beat Nats
1 day ago
Dunn: ‘We’ve got to find a way to hold onto leads’
2 days ago
Yeo: ‘We go into a shell … We need more of a killer instinct’
2 days ago
Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade
5 days ago
Car gets stuck in right field during Astros-Cardinals spring training game
8 days ago
WATCH: Pham, Molina hit back-to-back solo homers
8 days ago