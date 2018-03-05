WATCH: Cardinals need only two runs to beat Nats

Video Details

The Cardinals nailed a runner at home and then scored both of their runs in the fifth inning in a 2-1 Grapefruit League win over Washington.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

WATCH: Cardinals need only two runs to beat Nats

WATCH: Cardinals need only two runs to beat Nats

1 day ago

Dunn: ‘We’ve got to find a way to hold onto leads’

Dunn: ‘We’ve got to find a way to hold onto leads’

2 days ago

Yeo: ‘We go into a shell … We need more of a killer instinct’

Yeo: ‘We go into a shell … We need more of a killer instinct’

2 days ago

Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade

Meet Erik Foley, the guy in the Stastny trade

5 days ago

Car gets stuck in right field during Astros-Cardinals spring training game

Car gets stuck in right field during Astros-Cardinals spring training game

8 days ago

WATCH: Pham, Molina hit back-to-back solo homers

WATCH: Pham, Molina hit back-to-back solo homers

8 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos»