XFL draft, Day 2: Battlehawks fill out roster with DBs, some of everything

The St. Louis Battlehawks opened Day 2 of the XFL draft by taking Herb Miller, a safety from Florida Atlantic.

Miller was not selected in the NFL draft in April. The Kansas City Chiefs signed him as a free agent following the draft but released him in the final cut before the season.

The draft’s second and final day opened with each of the league’s eight franchises selecting 10 defensive backs, the last of four positional phases. The draft concludes with each team selecting another 30 players at any position in an “open” phase.

Battlehawks’ picks in the defensive backfield phase (listed in order of selection): S Herb Miller, Florida Atlantic; S Will Hill, Florida; CB D’Montre Wade, Murray State; S Dexter McCoil, Tulsa; S Kenny Robinson, West Virginia; CB Marquez White, Florida State; CB Trovon Reed, Auburn; S Joe Powell, Globe Tech; CB Trey Caldwell, Louisiana-Monroe; CB Ryan White, Auburn.

Battlehawks’ first 10 picks in the open phase: K Elliott Fry, South Carolina; LB Ro’Derrick Hoskins, Florida State; LB Steve Beauharnais, Rutgers; TE Cole Hunt, TCU; DT DaVonte Lambert, Auburn; OT Andrew McDonald, Indiana; DT Jake Payne, Shenandoah; DE Markus Jones, Angelo State; WR Brandon Reilly, Nebraska; WR DeVozea Felton, Tuskegee.

Battlehawks’ second 10 picks in the open phase: LB Garret Dooley, Wisconsin; DE Ulric Jones, South Carolina; DE Farrington Huguenin, Kentucky; DT Kellen Soulek, South Dakota State; OT Bruno Reagan, Vanderbilt; G Michael Miller, Washburn; WR Damoun Patterson, Youngstown State; WR Davon Grayson, East Carolina; WR Carlton Agudosi, Rutgers; RB Lenard Tillery, Southern U.

Battlehawks’ third 10 picks in the open phase: CB Charles James, Charleston-Southern; RB Ray Lawry, Old Dominion; TE Connor Davis, Stony Brook; DE Shaq Jones, Alabama-Birmingham; CB Clifton Duck, Appalachian State; OG Avery Young, Auburn; RB Sherman Badie, Tulane; OG Korren Kirven, Alabama; P Jack Fox, Rice, LS John Wirtel, Kansas

On the first day of the draft, each team selected 10 players in each of three phases: skill positions, offensive line and defensive front seven.