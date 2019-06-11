Stan, meet Stanley: Cardinals to host Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium

For years, Cardinals fans have gathered at the Stan Musial statue to meet one another. On Wednesday, many St. Louis fans will gather there in hopes of meeting the Stanley Cup.

The Cardinals, in cooperation with the Blues, will host a Game 7 watch party at Busch Stadium as the Blues take on the Bruins for the winner-take-all game Wednesday night.

The move comes after tickets to the Blues’ watch party at the Enterprise Center sold out in roughly 20 minutes.

Tickets for the Busch Stadium watch party are on sale for $20 starting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday exclusively at Cardinals.com/hockey. Tickets will be limited to four per transaction with proceeds from the event benefitting Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.

Fans purchasing tickets will be assigned the best available seats upon placing their order. All tickets for the watch party will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark mobile app. A discounted and limited food and beverage menu will be offered at concession stands within the ballpark.

Gate 1, Gate 2 and Gate 3 will open for the event at 5:30 PM. All Cardinals security procedures, including screening processes and inspection policies, will be in place for the watch party. Exit and re-entry will not be permitted for this event. A smoking gate will be located at Gate 1.

Video of the hockey game shown on the Busch Stadium main scoreboard will be the same feed utilized at the Enterprise Center watch party—NBC (KSDK Channel 5). The Cardinals-Marlins game scheduled for 6:10 PM CT will be shown on the out-of-town scoreboard as well. The watch party at Busch Stadium will take place rain or shine.