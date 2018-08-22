Cardinals place Ozuna on DL, activate Adams and Muñoz

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who was interviewed by Jim Hayes as the Cardinals‘ player of the game after Tuesday night’s win at Los Angeles, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Ozuna, who hit a two-run home run in the 5-2 victory, talked about how he has been on a hot streak. But he apparently was succeeding despite dealing with right shoulder inflammation, the reason for his DL assignment, the team announced.

Ozuna is batting .279 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in a team-high 123 games this season. He will be eligible to return from the disabled list Sept. 1.

Ozuna: "I'm feeling better especially when my team's doing the right thing and my team's battling every inning. That's made me excited and pumped up." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/WPIRfOj58X — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 22, 2018

The Cardinals made three other player moves Wednesday. They activated first baseman Matt Adams, whom they had claimed on waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday; activated Yairo Muñoz from the 10-day DL; and optioned pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon to Triple-A Memphis.

Adams, 29, hit .257 with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Nationals this season. He played for the Cardinals for parts of six seasons before being traded to Atlanta in May 2017.

Muñoz, 23, has missed 11 games while recovering from a right wrist sprain he suffered in Kansas City on Aug. 10. The infielder/outfielder is batting .284 with six home runs and 31 RBIs and has started 51 games at five positions for the Cardinals this year.

Poncedeleon, 26, started Tuesday night’s win over the Dodgers, allowing one run and striking out a career-high eight batters over four innings. It was his second start of the season. The Cardinals have moved players back and forth between St. Louis and Memphis all year, so don’t expect the right-hander to be in the minors for long — especially with Sept. 1 roster expansion right around the corner.