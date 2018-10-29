Blues recall Husso, Fabbri, Soshnikov, Gunnarsson from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues don’t play again until Thursday, at which time they’ll have several new options available following the recall of four players from the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL.

The Blues recalled goaltender Ville Husso along with three players who had been on conditioning assignments: forwards Robby Fabbri and Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson.

Husso, 23, figures to be the backup to Chad Johnson while Jake Allen recovers from an injury he suffered in the Blues’ win Saturday night over the Blackhawks. Husso, a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014, is 1-6-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in seven games with San Antonio this season.

Fabbri, Soshnikov and Gunnarsson have not yet been added to the active roster. With the Blues off until Vegas visits Thursday, they have some time to make roster decisions.

They made one Monday, assigning rookie forward Jordan Kyrou to the Rampage. Kyrou, 20, had one assist and two penalty minutes in nine games with St. Louis this season.

Fabbri played three games with the Rampage during his conditioning assignment, collecting two points (one goal, one assist). He has been recovering from multiple injuries that likely were a result of his body’s compensation for his knee during the preseason. Fabbri has undergone two knee operations that cost him the end of the 2016-17 season and all of last season.

Soshnikov, who missed all of the preseason after suffering a concussion while training in the offseason, scored one goal in five games with the Rampage.

Gunnarsson (knee and hip) had a plus-one rating in two games.