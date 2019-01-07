Blues recall Blais from San Antonio, assign Schmaltz to Rampage

ST. LOUIS – Forward Sammy Blais will rejoin the Blues in St. Louis on Tuesday following his Monday recall from the AHL. He will not be in Philadelphia for their game Monday night against the Flyers.

Blais will practice with the Blues on Tuesday morning before their home game that night against Dallas.

Blais takes the roster spot of defenseman Jordan Schmaltz, who was placed on waivers Sunday and, after clearing waivers, was assigned to the club’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio.

Blais opened the season with the Blues and has had two stints with them, playing 16 games (one assist and six penalty minutes). The 22-year-old has tallied 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 41 penalty minutes in 19 games over two stints with the Rampage.

Schmaltz, 25, has two assists in 20 games with the Blues this season. He has been primarily a healthy scratch of late.