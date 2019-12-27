Blues recall defenseman Jake Walman from Rampage

The St. Louis Blues recalled defenseman Jake Walman from San Antonio on Friday.

Walman takes the roster spot vacated by Niko Mikkola, who was assigned to the Rampage before the Christmas break. Mikkola had been called up from the AHL on Dec. 13 but was a healthy scratch for each game, so his return to the AHL could be an opportunity to see some game action.

Walman, like Mikkola, has yet to make his NHL debut. The 23-year-old has played well with San Antonio this season, tallying 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 32 games. He has 54 points (13 goals, 41 assists) in 164 regular-season AHL games over the last four seasons. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder was a third-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014.