Blues open roster spot by assigning Poganski to San Antonio

ST. LOUIS – A day after Oskar Sundqvist returned to the lineup, the St. Louis Blues appear to be on the verge of getting another injured player back.

The Blues assigned forward Austin Poganski to their AHL affiliate in San Antonio on Friday, clearing a roster spot for the potential return of Alexander Steen.

Sundqvist had a goal and an assist in the Blues’ win over Vegas on Thursday, his first game after missing six with a lower-body injury. Steen has been out with a high ankle sprain since Nov. 6. He was placed on injured reserve in the wake of a collision with Oilers forward Alex Chiasson.

Forward Zach Sanford also appears to be nearing a return from an upper-body injury he suffered Saturday against Toronto, but he was not placed on IR and remains on the active roster.

Poganski’s second NHL call-up led to his NHL debut Tuesday in Buffalo. He was on the ice for 5:54 but did not dent the scoresheet. The 23-year-old has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with the Rampage this season.