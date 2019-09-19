Blues cough up late lead, fall 3-2 to Capitals in preseason action

Nicklas Backstrom‘s goal with seven seconds remaining gave the Capitals a 3-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues in Wednesday night’s preseason matchup.

Radko Gudas and Richard Panik also scored for Washington, which had Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek each play half the game in goal. Vanecek started and made 13 saves on 14 shots, while Samsonov stopped 12 of 13 shots he faced.

Austin Poganski and Zach Sanford scored for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington started in goal for the Blues and picked up where he left off last season, as he made 22 saves on 23 shots in the first two periods. Evan Fitzpatrick played the third and allowed two goals on 10 shots.