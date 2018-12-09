Blues bring up Binnington, send down Blais

The Blues added goalie Jordan Binnington to the roster after the team’s 6-1 loss to the Canucks on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has played in 13 games for the Rampage this season, posting an 8-4-0 record to go along with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6’1, 175-pound goaltender was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2011 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft.

To make room for Binnington, the Blues sent down forward Sammy Blais.

Blais, 22, has recorded one assist in 16 games with the Blues this season.