Saturday’s Cardinals-Marlins spring training game to air on FOX Sports Midwest Plus

The Cardinals’ Grapefruit League game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, March 10, will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest Plus, due to overlap with St. Louis Blues hockey on FOX Sports Midwest. Cardinals-Marlins will also stream live on FOX Sports GO (streaming link: https://a.fsgo.com/Yq1VbsKJ7K).

Saturday, March 10 | Spring Training: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals | 12 p.m. CT

For channel numbers on various TV providers, click HERE.