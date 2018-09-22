Blues assign eight skaters, two goalies to San Antonio Rampage

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have assigned 10 players to the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate San Antonio Rampage.

The team assigned five forwards, three defensemen and two goalies to San Antonio. The players assigned include forwards Connor Bleackly, Brian Flynn, Tanner Kaspick, Austin Poganski and Trevor Smith, defensemen Joey Laleggia, Sam Lofquist and Tyler Wotherspoon, and goaltenders Jordan Binnington and Evan Fitzpatrick.

The Blues face the Columbus Blues Jackets on the road Sunday at 2 p.m. in the team’s fourth preseason game.

The Blues regular season begins October 4 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Enterprise Center.