Thomas to return to action as Blues host Canucks

Robert Thomas will skate on the Blues‘ fourth line when he returns to action Thursday night against Vancouver.

Thomas has not played since suffering an upper body injury in the season opener. The 20-year-old forward got less than 10 minutes of time on ice before leaving the game. He had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) as a rookie last season.

Coach Craig Berube said he plans to put Thomas on a line with center Oskar Sundqvist and Ivan Barbashev. Alexander Steen again will skate with Robby Fabbri and center Tyler Bozak on the third line.