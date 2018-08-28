Brodeur, Jackman leave Blues hockey operations staff; Bill Armstrong promoted

ST. LOUIS — Former star players Martin Brodeur and Barret Jackman are leaving the St. Louis Blues, two of several changes to the hockey operations staff announced by the club Tuesday.

A team press release indicated that Brodeur, a longtime star goaltender with the New Jersey Devils who spent the last seven games of his career with the Blues, will leave his post as Blues assistant general manager to pursue other opportunities. The release said Jackman, a development coach and one of the Blues’ all-time great defensemen, is not returning to the club.

“I want to thank Tom Stillman, Doug Armstrong, Chris Zimmerman and the Blues organization for giving me the opportunity to continue my playing career and begin my career off the ice in hockey operations,” said Brodeur, who launched his front-office career with the Blues four months after retiring as a player. “I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

Other changes announced by the team:

• Bill Armstrong, director of amateur scouting, promoted to assistant general manager. He will retain his previous title.

Armstrong, 48, joined the Blues as an amateur scout in July 2004 and spent seven seasons in that role. Armstrong (no relation to Blues GM Doug Armstrong) was named the Blues’ director of amateur scouting in August 2010.

• Kevin McDonald, Blues assistant general manager, named general manager of the San Antonio Rampage, the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate, as well as a pro scout for the Blues.

• Glen Wesley, a former NHL defenseman, named a development coach.

• Ryan Miller named director of hockey operations.

• Dave Farrish named pro scout.

• Added former Blues defenseman J.J. Daigneault and former Blues assistant coach Daniel Tkaczuk as assistants on Rampage coach Drew Bannister’s staff.