Five Blues score in preseason winner over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS – Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo and Klim Kostin recorded a goal and an assist apiece to lead the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday in St. Louis.

Kostin’s goal 7:24 into the third was the game-winner.

Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues, who had Jordan Binnington play the entire game in goal. Binnington made 22 saves.

Jakob Lilja scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Riley Nash added a third-period goal. Elvis Merzlikins allowed all five St. Louis goals on 34 shots.