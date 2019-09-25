Lopez on the Royals’ win: ‘We want to finish strong’
Nicky Lopez on playing in the final few games for Ned Yost: "It's someone that I look up to, someone that I've learned a lot from since I've got called up and I know a lot of people can say the same too."
