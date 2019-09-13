Jennifer Hudler (Rex’s better half) on Special Day at The K
Video Details
Rex Hudler's better half previews Special Day at The K on Sept. 29, when the Royals celebrate those with special needs, and the YMCA's Challenger program, which will be honored. Says Jennifer: "Not only do the athletes benefit, but the volunteers do as well."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618