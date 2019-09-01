Duffy: ‘We got to treat every game like it’s the most important’
Video Details
Danny Duffy puts the Kansas City Royals' final month into perspective: "It hasn't gone our way a lot of times, but we got to treat every game like it's a one-game series... like it's the most important game of the year."
