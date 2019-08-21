Brad Keller: ‘It’s always fun’ to be part of a pitchers’ duel
Brad Keller on being part of a pitchers' duel: "You don't know if one run's going to be the entire ballgame, so you just try to go out there and put up as many zeroes and match whatever he does."
