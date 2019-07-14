Melia on becoming SKC’s winningest goalkeeper: ‘I hope there’s a lot more to come’
Video Details
Tim Melia: "Gerso is like a nuisance to defenders. He's so fast and he stays on your shoulder, and then he kind of gets you turned a little bit and a little off balance and he's behind you before you know it. He's been phenomenal for us."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618