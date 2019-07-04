Besler: ‘I feel bad for the fans’ after Sporting KC’s loss to LAFC
Matt Besler after Sporting KC's 5-1 loss to LAFC: "I feel bad for the fans. ... I don't know what to say other than we're trying to get back, and we thank everybody for their support right now."
