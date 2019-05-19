WATCH: Dozier drives in two with a double in Royals’ win over Angels
- Adalberto Mondesi
- AL
- AL Central
- AL West
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Hunter Dozier
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- MLB
- Nicky Lopez
Hunter Dozier highlighted a three-run Royals third inning with a two-run double that scored Nicky Lopez and Adalberto Mondesi in Sunday's victory over the Angels.
