Ned Yost on Jake Diekman: ‘He’s got everything going for him now’
Ned Yost on the recent struggles of the Royals' young starting pitchers: "At times, they just try to be too fine instead of trusting themselves — which is a huge lesson to learn up here — and trusting their stuff. ... If you try to be too fine, you're not going to be successful."
