Yost: ‘There was a lot of good stuff going on’ in win over Tigers

Ned Yost was impressed with the way the Royals' offense didn't let up after a four-run first inning: "It's always important to jump out there and kind of set the tone a little bit. In games like this, it's nice. But you've still got to tack on, and we tacked on in a big way."

