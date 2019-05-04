Yost: ‘There was a lot of good stuff going on’ in win over Tigers
Video Details
Ned Yost was impressed with the way the Royals' offense didn't let up after a four-run first inning: "It's always important to jump out there and kind of set the tone a little bit. In games like this, it's nice. But you've still got to tack on, and we tacked on in a big way."
