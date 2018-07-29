Brett Phillips on his well-known laugh: ‘I’m the guy with the weird laugh’
Newcomer Brett Phillips brings a lot to the field, bu he is known for his infectious laugh: "I'm know for all the wrong reasons throughout baseball. Guys are known for being a great pitcher or tremendous power... I'm the guy with the weird laugh... It could be worse."
