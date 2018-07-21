Yost on Duffy’s first home win: ‘He came up big for us’
Ned Yost said he didn't want Danny Duffy to toss more than the 114 pitches he matched in his last start prior to All-Star break, but noted the southpaw 'came up big for us'
