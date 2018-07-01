Ned Yost on Royals’ rough June: ‘It’s behind us’
Despite the Royals' on-field struggles, Yost is happy with the team's collective attitude: "I don't know what you want me to say. I don't know how many times you're going to ask me. Our guys are doing a great job. ... The attitude's great. They're not getting down."
