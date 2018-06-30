Ian Kennedy on his ‘pretty mild’ left side tightness
Ian Kennedy on the left side tightness he dealt against the Mariners: "I knew I could still pitch with it, but the right thing to do is to say something. I would say it's pretty mild, but I think the real test is to weigh how I wake up tomorrow."
