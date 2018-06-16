Ned Yost: ‘I was happy with what I saw’ from Brandon Maurer in return to majors
Ned Yost's thoughts on Brandon Maurer's first outing back in the big leagues: "I thought he looked great. ... Stuff was good -- fastball 94-95, good slider. I was happy with what I saw."
