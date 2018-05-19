Royals greats take the field for Legends Weekend ceremony
Video Details
Enjoy this blast from the past as Kansas City Royals greats from every era take the field at Kauffman Stadium.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices