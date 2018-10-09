USMNT will return to Kansas City for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

Kansas City will host the U.S. Men’s National Team, the reigning Concacaf Gold Cup champions, for the final two games of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage on June 26, 2019.

It will be the third time, along with 2011 and 2015, that Children’s Mercy Park has hosted Gold Cup competition.

The USMNT has won the Gold Cup six times. It also has won all seven of its previous Gold Cup games in Kansas City.

The United States will compete in the confederation’s continental championship as the seeded nation in Group D. Mexico (Group A), Costa Rica (Group B) and Honduras (Group C) were also assigned groups Tuesday. The remaining 12 teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will learn their group placements after qualifying concludes in March 2019.

Children’s Mercy Park, the home of Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer, is one of 15 venues across 13 U.S. cities that will host the Concacaf Gold Cup. Matches also will take place outside of the U.S., Canada and Mexico for the first time.

Gold Cup matches will be played from June 15-July 7, concluding with the final at Soldier Field in Chicago.