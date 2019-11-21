Sporting KC roster moves include declined options for Sinovic, Feilhaber

Sporting Kansas City made several roster moves Thursday, declining contract options on defender Seth Sinovic and midfielder Benny Feilhaber and exercising contract options on five players.

The quintet of players whose contract options were picked up are forwards Gerso Fernandes, Erik Hurtado and Daniel Salloi, defender Graham Smith and goalkeeper Eric Dick.

Sinovic, a Leawood, Kansas, native who spent the last nine seasons with Sporting KC, and Feilhaber, who played for Sporting from 2013-17 and for part of last season, are now eligible for free agency.

The club also declined the option of midfielder Gedion Zelalem, who played in nine Sporting matches in 2019.

Forward Krisztian Nemeth and defenders Nico Hasler and Rodney Wallace are also out of contract with the club.

Sporting has 21 players under contract for the 2020 season:

Goalkeepers (2): Eric Dick, Tim Melia

Defenders (7): Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Andreu Fontas, Jaylin Lindsey, Luis Martins, Graham Smith, Graham Zusi

Midfielders (7): Gianluca Busio, Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez, Felipe Hernandez, Ilie Sanchez, Wan Kuzain Wan Kamal

Forwards (5): Gerso Fernandes, Tyler Freeman, Erik Hurtado, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi