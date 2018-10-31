Sporting KC’s Vermes among three finalists for MLS Coach of the Year

Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes, whose club finished the regular season atop the Western Conference standings, is one of three finalists for MLS Coach of the Year, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

Also nominated are Gerardo “Tata” Martino of Atlanta United FC and Bob Bradley of LAFC. The winner will be announced at a later date.

Vermes, an MLS Coach of the Year finalist in 2011 and 2012, has directed one of Sporting KC‘s best regular seasons in his 10th year as manager. The club set team records in goals (65), assists (69), goal differential (+25) and shots (583) while amassing 18 wins and 62 points, both of which are second-most in team history.