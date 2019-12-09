Khiry Shelton returns to Sporting KC on three-year deal

Forward Khiry Shelton, a contributor to Sporting Kansas City‘s Western Conference championship in 2018, has returned to the club.

Shelton, 26, signed a three-year MLS contract through 2022 with an option for 2023. He spent last season with SC Paderborn 07 of German 2. Bundesliga, helping it finish as second-division runner-up and move up to the top-flight Bundesliga for the 2019-20 campaign.

“Khiry is an experienced player who we are excited to bring back to the club,” Sporting Kansas City manager and sporting director Peter Vermes said. “As the 2020 season approaches, we will continue to strengthen our roster with signings on all three lines of the field.”

Shelton, who can play multiple forward positions, started 17 of 24 appearances for Sporting in all competitions in 2018, when the club set regular-season team records in goals, assists and goal differential and finished one game short of an MLS Cup appearance.

The 6-foot-3 attacker played for New York City FC from 2015-17.