Royals deal Moustakas to the Brewers for two prospects

The Kansas City Royals traded third baseman Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. The Royals acquire two prospects in outfielder Brett Phillips and right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez.

Phillips, 24, is hitting .240 in 71 games with 12 doubles, seven triples and six home runs for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He played in 15 games with the Brewers over three different stints this year, hitting .182 (4 for 22) with a triple.

Lopez, 25, went 0-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 games with the Brewers this season. He has spent eight seasons in the minors with a 44-49 and a 4.42 ERA over 178 games.

The Royals announced Phillips will report to the big league club as soon as possible, while Lopez will report to Triple-A Omaha.

Moustakas, 29, batted .249 in 98 games for the Royals with a team-leading 20 home runs and 62 RBI. He re-signed with Kansas City on March 10 after becoming a free agent following the 2017 campaign.

Moustakas was a member of the back-to-back American League Championship clubs and the 2015 World Series title club. The two-time All-Star also set the club record for homers in a season last year with 38.