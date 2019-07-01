Josh Wolff is named 10th member of Sporting Legends hall of honor

Josh Wolff, a star forward for the Kansas City Wizards from 2003-06 and 2008-10, is the 10th member of the club’s Sporting Legends hall of honor.

Wolff was selected through an online fan ballot of write-in votes. He will be inducted on Saturday, July 20, in a pregame ceremony at Children’s Mercy Park before Sporting Kansas City hosts FC Dallas.

Wolff compiled 46 goals (fourth in club history) and 30 assists (eighth) in 163 competitive appearances with the Wizards. He scored double-digit goals for Kansas City in three separate regular seasons, a feat matched by only Preki and Dom Dwyer.

Wolff led the Wizards to the playoffs in 2003, 2004 and 2008, including a 2004 season in which Kansas City won the club’s first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup title and reached the MLS Cup final.

Wolff, now an assistant coach for the United States Men’s National Team, will connect with The Victory Project (the philanthropic arm of Sporting Kansas City) and appear at the inaugural Sporting Kansas City Fantasy Experience during his induction weekend in Kansas City.

Sporting Legends was launched in 2013 to give all-time greats a platform for engagement with the Kansas City soccer community.

Sporting Legends Inductees

Class of 2013: Bob Gansler, Tony Meola, Preki

Class of 2014: Jimmy Conrad, Lamar Hunt, Peter Vermes

2015: Chris Klein

2016: Kerry Zavagnin

2017: Mo Johnston

2019: Josh Wolff