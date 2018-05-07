How to watch Wednesday’s Sporting KC-Atlanta match on TV and streaming

Sporting KC’s match at Atlanta on Wednesday, May 9, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus and FOX Sports Midwest Plus. It will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO (https://a.fsgo.com/np2IhDSaJM).

Sporting KC pregame starts at 6 p.m., with the match scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Check local listings or FOXSportsKansasCity.com for additional channel numbers.