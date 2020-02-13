Turner on Brogdon’s big night: ‘I know it feels good to get a win against your former team’
Myles Turner after the Pacers' win over the Bucks: "We knew we had to go into the All-Star break with a win just to create some positive momentum, and we got it done. It's a big win for us, and we've got to continue to keep this going."
