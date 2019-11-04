Nate McMillan: Pacers’ second unit ‘came ready to play’ against Bulls
Video Details
- Aaron Holiday
- Aaron Holiday
- Central
- Chicago Bulls
- Doug McDermott
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Goga Bitadze
- Indiana Pacers
- JaKarr Sampson
- Justin Holiday
- T.J. Leaf
- T.J. McConnell
-
Nate McMillan on TJ Leaf bouncing back from a tough start to the season to pick up 15 rebounds tonight: "He had to come ready to play. There's no time to feel sorry for yourself or anything like that — you get another opportunity, and I thought he took advantage of that."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879