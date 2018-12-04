Third annual Basketball Day Indiana set for Saturday, Jan. 19

FOX Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and IHSAA today announced that the third annual Basketball Day Indiana, a full day of games and television coverage celebrating Indiana’s game, will take place Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Basketball Day Indiana is presented by St. Vincent.

FOX Sports Indiana will televise more than 14 hours of high school, college and Pacers coverage as part of Basketball Day Indiana 2019, and the celebration will expand beyond Indianapolis into communities throughout the state.

Highlights of Basketball Day Indiana 2019 will include:

• Five high school games: Two premier high school games will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and three at North Daviess High School in Elnora, including the historic Buggy Bowl rivalry game between Barr-Reeve and North Daviess.

• Flags: Every IHSAA high school hosting a game that weekend will receive a Basketball Day Indiana flag to display. The schools are encouraged to post photos to social media with the hashtag #BasketballDayIndiana.

• National FOX Sports college games: FOX will broadcast Indiana-Purdue and St. John’s-Butler to a national audience. Basketball Day Indiana will be part of the national broadcasts.

• IU-Purdue Postgame: FOX Sports Indiana will produce expanded postgame coverage following the Indiana-Purdue game in West Lafayette.

• Larry Bird Day: FOX Sports Indiana will report from Larry Bird Day at Indiana State in Terre Haute.

• Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse: Basketball Day will conclude with the Pacers’ home game vs. Dallas. Throughout the day, FOX Sports Indiana will anchor coverage from a set in the entry pavilion of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“Last year, schools and fans throughout the state told us they wanted to be a bigger part of Basketball Day Indiana. So we’re taking our cameras beyond Indianapolis — to Elnora, West Lafayette, Terre Haute and more — and providing high schools throughout the state with Basketball Day banners, to make this a true statewide celebration of the sport,” said FOX Sports Indiana senior vice president and general manager Jack Donovan. “We thank our partners, the Pacers, Fever, IHSAA and St. Vincent, and the schools, fans and athletes who will make Basketball Day memorable.”

“Basketball Day Indiana fits perfectly with our brand of ‘We Grow Basketball Here,’ which celebrates and promotes our state’s beloved game at all levels,” said Rick Fuson, president and COO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We embrace the opportunity to host the best of girls and boys high school basketball in Bankers Life Fieldhouse and conclude the festivities that evening when our Pacers host Dallas. We thank all of our partners for making this a must-see day of hoops, whether on FOX Sports Indiana or in person.”

“Once again we are excited to partner with our friends at FOX Sports Indiana and Bankers Life Fieldhouse to celebrate basketball in the Hoosier State,” said IHSAA commissioner Bobby Cox. “Basketball Day Indiana has become a highly anticipated event within the IHSAA membership and we are thrilled to expand both the coverage and recognition of this important occasion. Our sincere thanks are extended to FOX Sports Indiana along with the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever for their tremendous support of high school basketball in our state.”

For more information on Basketball Day Indiana, visit FOXSportsIndiana.com and Pacers.com and check the hashtag #BasketballDayIndiana. The lead-up to Basketball Day Indiana starts next week on FOX Sports Indiana with Countdown to Basketball Day, a series of reports from events and sites throughout the state that will air during Pacers telecasts.

Basketball Day Indiana — Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019

(Times Eastern; schedule subject to change)

8 a.m. Indiana’s Game Classics FOX Sports Indiana 10 a.m. Basketball Day Live Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 10:30 a.m. High School Boys: TBA North Daviess High School FOX Sports Indiana 12 p.m. High School Girls: 3A #1 Northwestern vs. 4A #4 North Central Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 1 p.m. High School Girls: Vincennes Lincoln vs. North Knox North Daviess High School FOX Sports Indiana Plus 2 p.m. High School Boys: 4A #11 Zionsville vs. 4A #1 Warren Central Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 2 p.m. Men’s College: Indiana at Purdue Mackey Arena FOX 3:30 p.m. Basketball Day Live Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 4 p.m. Men’s College: Northern Iowa at Valparaiso The ARC FOX Sports Indiana Plus 4:15 p.m. IU-Purdue Postgame Mackey Arena FOX Sports Indiana 4:30 p.m. High School Boys: 1A #2 Barr-Reeve at North Daviess North Daviess High School FOX Sports Indiana 4:30 p.m. Men’s College: St. John’s at Butler Hinkle Fieldhouse FOX 6:30 p.m. Pacers Live pregame Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 7 p.m. NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 9:30 p.m. Pacers Live postgame Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana 10 p.m. Basketball Day Live Bankers Life Fieldhouse FOX Sports Indiana

About Basketball Day Indiana

Basketball Day Indiana is an annual celebration of the state’s unmatched connection to the sport. It showcases basketball at all levels with events and a full day of television programming that includes live games, interviews and features chronicling the impact of the sport in the state. The first Basketball Day Indiana took place Dec. 10, 2016, and the second on Jan. 6, 2018. Basketball Day Indiana is produced by FOX Sports Indiana, the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever and IHSAA.