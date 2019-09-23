Colts’ Hooker to miss four to six weeks with torn meniscus

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says safety Malik Hooker suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Atlanta.

Hooker is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn meniscus.

Reich says there has been no discussion about placing Hooker on injured reserve and activating him later this season.

Trainers treated the injury during the win, which allowed Hooker to finish the game. The diagnosis came when Hooker continued to feel knee pain following the game.

Hooker made two tackles, giving him 10 this season. He also had a one-handed interception in a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie Khari Willis will replace Hooker’s spot in the Colts’ safety rotation. Willis was a fourth-round draft pick from Michigan State.